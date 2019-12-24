Nigerian press focuses on fight for oil wells, border closure

The fight between two oil producing states over ownership of oil wells and the cloud over the re-opening of the land borders are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Nation newspaper said that the Soku oil wells belong to Rivers State in line with a Supreme Court judgment, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said and disagreed with his Bayelsa State counterpart Seriake Dickson, who maintained that the ownership of the oil fields was yet to be determined.

The Daily Trust said that the federal government has yet to decide the date for the reopening of Nigeria’s land borders.

The Guardian said that Nigeria’s quest to overcome growth and development challenges would remain a mirage as government continues to prioritise huge consumption above capital investments, quoting the report by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In November, the Federal Government spent 95.9 percent of its resources on statutory transfers (7.2 percent) and recurrent expenditure (88.7 percent), leaving a paltry 4.1 percent for capital projects.

Channels Television quoted Defence Headquarters as saying that no territory in Nigeria is under the control of Boko Haram terrorists or the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Sun said that hearing in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the convener of #Revolution Now protests, Mr. Omoloye Sowore, seeking an order for his release from the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), suffered a major setback.

The problem was caused by the withdrawal of Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court from adjudicating on it.

The Punch said the All Progressives Congress has rejected a call by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for the dissolution of its National Reconciliation Committee headed by the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmed Lawan.