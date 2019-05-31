Nigerian press focuses on kick against ban on licensed guns, governors

Published on 31.05.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

The request by the lawmakers that licensed guns be allowed and the resumption of

governors are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Vanguard reported in its front page that the House of Representatives has asked

President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rescind his decision to withdraw licensed

guns from their owners.

The Guardian said the House of Representatives urged the Federal Government to reverse

its executive order restraining gun ownership.

The Punch and many other newspapers reported the crisis facing the Chairman of the

ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

The newspapers reported that APC in Oyo, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Osun,

Enugu and Abia states have kicked against the call by the APC Deputy National

Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu, for the resignation of the National Chairman, Adams

Oshiomhole.

The Sun said that after their inauguration on Wednesday, 29 governors formally mounted

the mantle of leadership in their various domains yesterday.

While some took off on controversial note, others warmed their ways into the hearts of their populace even as some were absent at their duty post, the Sun reported.

The Nation said the Kwara State High Court has jailed a former commissioner-nominee of

the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),

Dr. Saad Alanamu, and a director of a private company, Salman Sulaiman, for 24 years.

The Tribune reported that the 8th session of the House of Representatives formally winded

down its activities on Thursday with the approval of N198 billion final subsidy claims for oil marketers.