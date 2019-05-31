Nigerian press focuses on kick against ban on licensed guns, governors

The request by the lawmakers that licensed guns be allowed and the resumption of
governors are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.The Vanguard reported in its front page that the House of Representatives has asked
President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately rescind his decision to withdraw licensed
guns from their owners.
The Guardian said the House of Representatives urged the Federal Government to reverse
its executive order restraining gun ownership.
The Punch and many other newspapers reported the crisis facing the Chairman of the
ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.
The newspapers reported that APC in Oyo, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Osun,
Enugu and Abia states have kicked against the call by the APC Deputy National
Chairman, Lawal Shuaibu, for the resignation of the National Chairman, Adams
Oshiomhole.
The Sun said that after their inauguration on Wednesday, 29 governors formally mounted
the mantle of leadership in their various domains yesterday.
While some took off on controversial note, others warmed their ways into the hearts of their populace even as some were absent at their duty post, the Sun reported.
The Nation said the Kwara State High Court has jailed a former commissioner-nominee of
the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC),
Dr. Saad Alanamu, and a director of a private company, Salman Sulaiman, for 24 years.
The Tribune reported that the 8th session of the House of Representatives formally winded
down its activities on Thursday with the approval of N198 billion final subsidy claims for oil marketers.