Nigerian press focuses on kidnap of Turkish nationals, national livestock plan

The kidnap of four Turkish nationals and the planned meeting on the national livestock transformation plan are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The ChannelsTV reported that armed men have kidnapped four Turkish nationals in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The police authorities in the state confirmed this incident to Channels Television on Sunday.

The Punch said that amidst controversies over the Federal Government’s suspended Ruga project, there are indications that the National Economic Council will soon meet on the National Livestock Transformation Plan.

The NLTP was approved by NEC and the Federal Government last year. It is a voluntary programme, which is aimed at rehabilitating internally displaced persons and developing ranches in any willing state of the federation.

The Sun reported that the Hausa in Nnewi in Anambra State, have vowed to shun call on Northerners living in the South to return home.

The Secretary to the Hausa Community in the area, Sani Suleman, who spoke for the community, said they had been living in the East since 1986, insisting that it would not be possible for someone after settling down in an area for decades to just wake up and relocate to his state of origin.

The Guardian said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) might have concluded plans to add milk and other dairy products to items on the foreign exchange restriction list with a view to boosting local production and investment in ranches.

Insiders told The Guardian that the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele expressly told operators that milk and other dairy products would be restricted from access to foreign exchange both at the official and parallel markets if they refuse to invest in ranches, a move, he said, would quell the ongoing farmers-herders crisis.

The Nation reported that the Presidency has hit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its allegation that the $1 billion drawn from the Excess Crude Account was spent by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2019 elections.

It accused the opposition party of being under socio-emotional distress.

ThisDay said that the federal government has renegotiated new terms for the supply of electricity to the neighbouring West African countries of Benin and Niger Republics.

The Daily Trust reported that dealers of the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC)’s products in the northern part of the country are lamenting the harsh conditions under which the company’s products are supplied to them.

The dealers and retailers say since many of the plants in Northern Nigeria were shut down, they have been undersupplied and as a result, have not been able to meet the demands of consumers to recoup their investments.