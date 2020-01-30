Nigerian press focuses on Lagos infrastructure bond, South West meeting with police

The planned $327 million infrastructure bond to be floated by Lagos state and the meeting of South West governors with the Inspector General of Police over the controversial regional security outfit are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Leadership reported that the Lagos State government has signed the issuance of $327 million bond, the third in its series aimed at improving infrastructure in the state.

ThisDay reported that the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State stated that the governors of the South-west states have agreed to meet with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to review the Western Nigeria security network code-named Operation Amoteku.

This is coming as the governor said there was a court order restraining the Inspector-General of Police from giving unilateral order regarding local government administration in Oyo State.

The Nation reported that Nigeria was set to sign a tripartite agreement with the United States (U.S.) and the Island of Jersey for the repatriation of $321 million looted assets.

The Daily Trust said a strange illness has reportedly claimed the lives of four people in the rural community of Oye-Obi in Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Punch said that there was uproar on the floor of the Senate when the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, called for the immediate resignation of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Channels Television said the Federal Ministry of Health has issued a travel advisory to Nigerians, following the spread of the coronavirus in many parts of the world.

The Sun reported that a joint security outfit for the South East region is being fine-tuned for optimal operation and would soon be unveiled.

The Guardian reported that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has approved the payment for compensation for the 1,500 hectares of land acquired by the state government for the construction of the proposed cargo airport in Obudu Council.