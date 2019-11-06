Nigerian press focuses on Lagos market fire

The fire that engulfed popular Lagos market and Nigeria as food basket are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Nation newspaper reported that a shop owner collapsed on Tuesday as fire swept through many shops at Brasas Plaza in the popular multi-million naira Balogun Market in Lagos.

Four other persons sustained various degrees of injury.

The Vanguard said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal office, has arrested eight officials of the Communication Trends Limited (CTL), JAO TV and Worldlink Pay-TV operators, for allegedly broadcasting signal and Intellectual property of Multichoice Nigeria Limited illegally.

Thisday newspaper reported that Dangote Group has pledged to change Nigeria’s narrative as a rice importing nation to major exporter of rice.

The Daily Trust said that telecom operators in Nigeria have been directed by the Federal Government to review downward the cost of data in five days, but the operators said it was “unrealistic and insensitive”, considering the high operating cost in the country.

Channels TV said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has appeared before the Senate committee on finance over the exchange rates used for three key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund.