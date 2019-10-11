Nigerian press focuses on loot recovery of $3.3bn, setting of cocoa price

The recovery of $3.3 billion from looters in Nigeria and the plan by Nigeria and Cameroon to unite to set the price of cocoa are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Guardian reported that the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) recovered $3.3 billion (about N1 trillion) from various government agencies. The money was used to finance the 2017 and 2018 national budgets.

ThisDay said that Nigeria is planning to team up with Cameroon to agree on a premium for their cocoa with international buyers, following moves by the top producers – Ivory Coast and Ghana to boost prices for their crops.

The Daily Trust said that President Muhammadu Buhari has instructed that all forfeited assets be sold and the money put in the Treasury Single Account.

The Sun quoted Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State as saying that the state recorded over 100 cases of kidnapping between January and September this year.

ChannelsTV reported that the Federal Government has paid £250,000 to Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) as running cost, following an order of the Commercial Court in London in September.

Justice Christopher Butcher gave the order on September 26 with a 14-day ultimatum to the Nigerian government, a deadline that expired on Thursday.

The Punch reported that Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said that the Federal Government had yet to commence total implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000 to all categories of workers because the organised labour mistakenly saw consequential adjustment in salary as total salary review.

The Nation reported that the host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML)-25 in Kula Kingdom, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Thursday got an apology for suffering neglect and deprivation.

President Muhammadu Buhari apologised to the communities on behalf of the Federal Government for the 40 years’ neglect.