Nigerian press focuses on meeting of police chief with state governors, Supreme Court verdict on election

The meeting of the South West governors with Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police on the common ground for the establishment of regional security outfit and the Supreme Court verdict on the Bayelsa state governorship election dominate the headlines of the local press on Friday.This Day reported that the governors of the South-west, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, and state police commissioners in the region, met behind closed doors in Lagos to forge a consensus on the regional security outfit, Amotekun.

The Nation newspaper said that the coast became clearer for the establishment of Operation Amotekun, the security network set up by the governors of the Southwest zone of Nigeria.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last night received the enrolled order of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Bayelsa State governorship election, the Nation newspaper also reported.

The judgment nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, David Lyon.

The Daily Trust said that Senate President Ahmad Lawan, stated that those employed for the nation’s security must be given targets and that they should be sacked if they do not meet the targets.

The Punch reported that the Federal Government has announced a cash prize for any Nigerian that finds cure for coronavirus and Lassa fever.

The Leadership said the 1943 and 2004 Police Acts are fraught with deficiencies and bottleneck resulting in the current security challenges, the Senate has said.

The Sun reported that Mr. Garba Shehu, Presidential spokesman, had accused some politicians of masterminding the booing of President Muhammadu Buhari by miscreants during his visit to Borno State on Wednesday.

The Guardian said some Nigerians still in China, including students are not happy they are ‘trapped’ in the Asian country.