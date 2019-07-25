Nigerian press focuses on minimum wage crisis, swearing-in of Chief Justice

The controversy over the national minimum wage, the inauguration of the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the commencement of the screening of 43 ministerial nominees dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian’s frontline story said that while a temporary ceasefire appears to have been reached in the fight for the new minimum wage, a battle for its seamless implementation could break out soon.

For workers in the private sector, there might be no fresh minefields between them and the new wage. This is, however, not the case with public sector workers whose fate currently hangs in the balance.

The inauguration of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad as the 18th CJN attracted virtually all the newspapers, including the Nation which said that Justice Muhammad, who took over from Justice Walter Onnoghen, was screened and cleared by the Senate last week.

He had been holding the job in acting capacity since January, following the suspension of Justice Onnoghen over some infractions discovered in his assets declaration form and subsequent arraignment at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCB) by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The Daily Trust is excited that the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) and its presidential candidate, Pastor Aminchi Habu, have withdrawn their petition challenging the February 23 election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the application for withdrawal, the chairman of the tribunal, Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed the entire petition and commended the parties for their conduct.

ThisDay said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has suspended cash call repayments to the Italian oil major, Eni, for three months and did not plan to renew some of the firm’s asset licences.

The Sun reported that the Delta State Government has sanctioned six principals of public secondary schools and nine officials of the ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for allegedly charging and collection of unauthorised levies from pupils and students.

The Punch zoomed in on the pan-Northern organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum, which lashed out at the Southern and Middle Belt Forum leaders, saying they should stop criminalising the Fulani.

The ACF, at a press conference in Kaduna, said the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, the Pan-Niger Delta Forum and the Middle Belt Forum should rise above “such pettiness”.

The Tribune reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated Mr. Boris Johnson, who has been named the new British Prime Minister.

The message is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

Buhari also felicitated with Mrs. Theresa May for providing visionary leadership for the country.

