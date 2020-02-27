Nigerian press focuses on moves to expand domestic gas utilisation, others

The move by Nigeria to expand its domestic gas use and the decision by northern governors to address the problem of out-of-school children are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.This Day reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to expand its domestic gas footprint with the delivery of the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) II to double capacity from 1.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas to 2.2 BSCF.

It also said that President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism on the imminent defeat of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups as the administration has intensified collaborations with the international community to curb the spread of terrorism and crush insurgency.

The Nation newspaper said the move against out-of-schoolchildren (Almajiri) in the North of the country gained more support as two governors – Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state have joined the crusade.

The newspaper added that Governor El-Rufai spoke of his plan to present a memo to his northern colleagues on practical steps to address the menace.

The Leadership also reported that the Kano State Council of Ulama headed by Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil, has condemned the recent ban on street begging by almajiri imposed by the state government, describing it as mere pronouncement, which will not see the light of day

The Daily Trust said that a wave of scramble for land on the Mambilla Plateau by speculators is threatening the take-off of the multi-billion dollar Mambilla Hydropower project.

The 3050 megawatts (MW) Mambilla power project in Taraba State, with a contract cost of N2.1 trillion, is yet to begin, 40 years after it was initiated.

The Punch reported that the Supreme Court has dismissed the applications for a review of its February 13, 2020 judgment which overturned the All Progressives Congress’ victory in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

In the unanimous ruling of its seven-man panel led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court said its judgment on the poll was “final in the real sense of the word, final, and no force can get this court to shift from its decision”.

The Sun reported that the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (Amen), Rev. Fr. Ejke Mbaka, said that those who plot to destabilise Nigeria would receive dire punishment from God.

In his homily at the weekly prayer at the Umuchigbo Nike Enugu state adoration ground, he berated those blaming the present government for the harrowing experience Nigerians are experiencing without going back to history.

The Guardian said a bill for the establishment of a commission to address the infrastructure deficit in the southwest geopolitical zone yesterday scaled through second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives.