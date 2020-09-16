Nigerian press focuses on N250bn intervention facility for gas expansion programme, others

The N250 billion government intervention facility for the national gas expansion programme and the planned meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress today to take final decision on fuel price hike and electricity tariff increase are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian reports that the Nigerian Government has stated that its N250 billion intervention facility for the national gas expansion programme is targeted at making Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) the fuel of choice for transportation and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), domestic cooking, captive power and small industrial complexes.

The report adds that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has capped the maximum loan an obligor can access under its N250 billion intervention fund for the gas sector at N10 billion.

The apex bank disclosed this in a guideline titled, “Framework for the implementation of intervention facility for the national gas expansion programme,” that was published recently.

The report noted that the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has expressed optimism that the full deregulation of the downstream sector will aid the growth of ancillary industries in the sector.

The newspaper says that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) meets today to take final decision on fuel price hike and electricity tariff increase.

This comes as Trade Union Congress (TUC) insists its seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government stands. The ultimatum was handed down to the Federal Government to reverse the increases.

Also the organised labour has told the Federal Government that it would not go into any negotiation with it until the increased price of petrol and electricity tariff are reversed.

The President of the TUC, Quadri Olaleye, stated the position of workers yesterday at a dialogue on the economy between the organised labour and the Federal Government.

The Punch reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has said it will release a cumulative maximum limit of N200bn to provide construction finance facility to enable Family Homes Funds Limited to implement the Federal Government’s Social Housing programme as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan 2020.

The CBN disclosed this on Tuesday in a report on ‘Framework for the implementation of family homes financing initiative’. Part of the report read, “Funds would be released to FHF on project basis subject to the cumulative maximum limit of N200bn.

“A project is defined as cluster of homes in the same geographical location and covered with the same title documents and approvals.”

According to the CBN, mass housing construction is among the key economic activities with potential to create significant number of jobs rapidly.

“It is in the light of this that the bank introduces this financing initiative to support the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability programme to fast track the deployment of 300,000 homes in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory and to create up to up to 1.5 million jobs in five years,” it said.

The newspapers says that the Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday outlined the disbursements it had so far made in various sectors of the economy to cushion the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the bank, about N369bn has been disbursed to small and medium businesses, manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, among others, under different financial support schemes of the CBN.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, reeled out the interventions of the bank while speaking at the 13th Annual Banking and Finance Conference in Abuja.

He said the bank created the N100bn target credit facility for households and small and medium enterprises affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Nirsal Microfinance Bank. Emefiele said, “Initially, we planned for N50bn to be disbursed but we saw that there was more and more need from households and small businesses that were impacted by the pandemic.

The Sun reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Company (Infraco) to be driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in partnership with the African Finance Corporation (AFC) and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority NSIA).

This is coming on the heels of the foreign reserves’ slump to $36 billion following a cocktail of monetary policy interventions by the apex bank to cushion the scathing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, made these disclosures in Abuja on Tuesday, at the annual conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) with the theme: Facilitating a Sustainable Future: The role of Banking and Finance.

According to him, Infraco would enable the use of private and public capital to support infrastructure investment that will have a multiplier effect on growth across critical sectors.

The Nation reports that the Federal Government has predicted that the economy will rebound to positive territory in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed made this prediction when board members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) paid her a courtesy call.

She hinged her optimism on the minimal impact of the corona virus pandemic. She said: “The shocks have not manifested as expected, and that the pandemic has not impacted much, especially in Nigeria because of the proactive measures taken by government especially in the health sector.”

A statement from the ministry signed by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the Special Adviser Media and Communications to Minister of Finance, quoted Zainab Ahmed as saying: “We are expecting by the first quarter of 2021, we shall be okay.”