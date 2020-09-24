Nigerian press focuses on Nigerian pledge to work with UN to promote human health, wellbeing, others

The pledge by the Nigerian government to work with member states of the United Nations General Assembly to promote human health and general well-being and the approval of $1.96 billion for the construction of the Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in Niger Republic are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Guardian reports that the Nigerian Government has pledged to work with member states of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to promote human health and general well-being.

Making the pledge, President Muhammadu Buhari also declared that Nigeria would continue to partner the World Health Organisation (WHO) to boost the development, manufacturing and supply of effective coronavirus vaccines to all.

He made the pledges when he presented Nigeria’s national statement, via video message, on the first day of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly Debate.

The newspaper says that Federal Executive Council (FEC), yesterday, approved $1.96 billion for the construction of the Kano-Jigawa-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in the Niger Republic.

It also sanctioned N745.2 million for the hiring of eight more field forensic auditors for the audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and N12.088 billion for Section 2 of the Umuahia/Bende/Ohafia highway, which is a 45-kilometer distance from Section 1.

The Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the disclosures while addressing State House correspondents after the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

On the rail project, Amaechi said his ministry presented two memoranda that got express approval. The project is covering 248 kilometres and traversing seven senatorial districts of the North.

The Sun reports that the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged the Federal Government to immediately re-open the country’s land borders to boost the economy and attract the much-needed investments following the official flag-off of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) slated for January 1, 2021.

MAN’s President, Mr. Mansur Ahmed, who spoke during a virtual meeting in Lagos, said the timing was right for the suspension of the border closure in quest for AfCFTA’s success.

He said the association understood government’s stance on the border closure following the massive smuggling and importation of counterfeit goods and other agriculture products into the country.

Ahmed explained that the closure one year after cannot be a sustainable arrangement as it was originally meant to be closed for certain period to correct the abnormalities.

He advised that the government should take the opportunity of the agreement to improve infrastructure for trade, to keep smuggling at bay, saying the “borders should be opened because we are now about to start the AfCFTA, so that legitimate businesses can continue.”

The Punch reports that the Federal Government has put up for sale a jet in the presidential fleet, Hawker 4000 aircraft with registration number, 5N-FGX/: RC 066.

The business-size jet which entered into service in December 2011, has capacity for nine passengers and three crew members.

Findings indicate that only 73 Hawker 4000 aircraft were manufactured by Hawker Beechcraft between 2001 and 2013 and they were sold for $22.91m each as of 2012.

The Federal Government in a published advert on Wednesday disclosed that the aircraft with a range of 3,190-nautical mile had flown for 1,768 hours. It said the aircraft could be inspected at the Presidential Air Fleet’s hangar located at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Interested buyers were requested to submit their closed bid to the Chairman, Committee for Sale of Aircraft, Office of the National Security Adviser, care of Special Services Office, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The newspaper says that leading manufacturers in the South-East on Wednesday, appealed to the Federal Government to grant their companies and other manufacturers in the zone waiver on import/custom duties of relevant raw materials and machines.

The manufacturers made the appeal when a delegation from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment on assessment of the level of development at the Enugu International Trade Fair visited their factories.

They added that the high cost of clearing and handling of imported raw materials remained one of the major challenges of manufacturing in Nigeria.

The General Manager, Innoson Technical Company Ltd Enugu, Mr C.O. Ubah and Chief Executive Officer, Rico Groups, Eric Chime, who spoke separately, said their appeal became imperative since importers that cut corners to import finished goods were now selling at a cheaper rate than the local manufacturers.

The Nation reports that the Federal Ministry of Transportation is seeking a package of tax incentives to stimulate investment and boost activities in the maritime industry, amid the downturn induced by COVID-19.

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who conveyed the Ministry’s position to the Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, in Abuja, reiterated the commitment of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to ensure the growth of maritime sector.

He said many governments around the globe had introduced massive tax reduction or elimination to spur activities in key sectors and rev up their economies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamoh said: “The maritime sector is critical in the growth and development of transportation and, by extension, international trade in the country. Thus, the need for Federal Government-oriented programmes and stimulus packages to deliver a response that catalyses a sustainable economic development cannot be over-emphasised.”

The newspaper says that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ibrahim Pantami, yesterday said the new reality is that digital transformation of the economy has become imperative for sustainable national development.

Declaring open the virtual Information Communication Technology and Telecommunications Conference and Exhibition, ICTEL EXPO 2020 organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) with theme: “Exploring opportunity in the Digital Economy”, the minister said the transition to digital economy is a global march, adding that the country could not afford to sit on the fence.

He said digital economy is creating opportunities in the emerging world with innovations resulting from digital technologies impacting virtually every sector–retail, transport and logistics, financial services, manufacturing, education, healthcare and broadcasting.