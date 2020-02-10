Nigerian press focuses on Northern security system, $1bln ECOWAS terrorism fund

The controversy surrounding the planned northern regional security system and the $1 billion pledge by ECOWAS to battle terrorism are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.This Day reported that the plan by the Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) to establish a local security outfit known as “Shege Ka Fasa” as the region’s equivalent of Amotekun in the South-west has hit a brick wall as northern governors have rejected the initiative.

The Nation newspaper said that members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have pledged a $1 billion war chest against terrorism and other security challenges in the sub-region and the Sahel.

The newspaper said that President Muhammadu Buhari made this known during a high level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the State of Peace and Security in Africa at the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia at the weekend.

The Daily Trust said that the World Bank has confirmed that discussions on its first tranche of the $3 billion loan request to Nigeria have reached advanced stage and projected that the sum would be approved and given to the Nigerian government this year.

The Punch said there were indications that the South-West state executive councils would on Wednesday discuss the bills on Amotekun corps, a security network agency to be established in each state in the region to oversee the Amotekun corps.

Channels Television said President Muhammadu Buhari has held a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian Capital.

The Leadership said that the executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello, has stated that Nigeria’s port system needs to be retooled to favour export as the current economic realities have shown it cannot continue to be import-dependent.

The Sun said that prominent groups and Nigerians have disagreed over giving due consideration to the establishment of state police and devolution of power in the proposed constitution review by the ninth Senate.

The Guardian said that the contractor handling Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line, China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), has promised it would deliver the project as scheduled despite all challenges.

