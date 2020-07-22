Nigerian press focuses on over N4tn loan package by Nigerian government, others

The total loan package of N4.28 trillion by the Nigerian government for the execution of this year’s budget and the plan by the lawmakers to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria over the difficulties Nigerians face in accessing its special intervention loans are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Punch reports that the Federal Government has proposed N12.66tn as aggregate expenditure for the 2021 fiscal year on a deficit of N5.16tn and that it would be partly financed by a total loan package of N4.28tn, while the rest would be from internally generated revenues.

According to the report, the proposals are contained in the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper presented to the National Assembly by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) on Tuesday.

The proposal targets N481.41bn as statutory transfers, N5.75tn as recurrent expenditure, N3.33tn for capital expenditure and N3.12tn for debt servicing.

Other critical parameters and assumptions upon which the proposals are based are $40 as oil price benchmark, 1.86 million barrels as crude oil production per day and N360 to a dollar as exchange rate, among others.

The newspaper says that the gross federally-collected revenue fell by 36 percent or N1.46tn below the quarterly budget estimate in the first quarter of 2020.

The Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed this in its quarterly report titled “Federation account operations,” obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday.

The report said, “At N2.53tn, federally-collected revenue, in the first quarter of 2020, was lower than the quarterly budget estimate of N3.95tn by 36 percent. “Similarly, it fell below the receipt in the preceding quarter by 4.8 percent.

“The decline in federally-collected revenue (gross), relative to the quarterly budget estimate, was attributed to shortfalls in receipt from both oil and non-oil revenue components during the review period,” the report said.

The Punch also reports that the House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Central Bank of Nigeria over the difficulties Nigerians face in accessing its special intervention loans, especially that created for Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

The report added that a member of the House, Ahmadu Jaha, at the plenary on Tuesday, had moved a motion titled, ‘Need to Investigate the Activities of the Development Finance Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Incentive–Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending.’

The House unanimously adopted the motion and resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the activities of the Development Finance Department of the apex bank.

It also resolved to probe the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending and any other such schemes under the department.

The Sun Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has denied reports of plans to shut the country’s airspace to international flights until the middle of October.

NAMA in a statement by its spokesman, Khalid Emele, said the clarification become necessary given that the country’s airspace remains open to international emergency, cargo and essential flights, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, said the decision to open the country’s airspace to international commercial flights would be taken at a date to be determined by the Federal Government and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

The agency had issued a three-month NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) saying the Federal Government had extended the closure of the nation’s airspace to all international flights as from July 15 to October.

The statement came at the same time that the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, was reported to have said the country could open its airspace any time from October to scheduled international commercial flights.

The newspaper says that the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) yesterday said the number of Nigerians living in extreme poverty now stands at an estimated 102 million.

The report said that NECA at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos said the figure emanated from the World Data Lab. President of the Association, Taiwo Adeniyi, in his address at the occasion said the figure represented about 15 percent of the total number of people living in extreme poverty across the world and 50 percent of the Nigeria’s estimated population of over 205 million.

“Two years after it was reported that Nigeria had surpassed India as the nation with the highest number of people living in extreme poverty across the world, the country’s poverty ranking has continued to surge.

With COVID-19 pandemic, the figure could only be imagined,” he said. The World Poverty Clock, a web tool based on World Data Lab’s global poverty model estimated in June 2018 that 86.9 million Nigerians were living on less than $1.90 a day.