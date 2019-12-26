Nigerian press focuses on payment to varsity teachers, Muslims’s Xmas celebration

The payment of December salary to university lecturers in spite of their refusal to enroll in the central pay roll and the celebration of Christmas by Muslims are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Thursday.The Nation reported that the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have received their December salary despite not enrolling in the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as directed by the Federal Government.

Channels Television reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja declared 2019 as a very successful year for the nation, thanking Nigerians for believing in him and supporting his administration to take Nigeria to the Next Level.

The Sun said members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly called Shi’ites, yesterday attended a Christmas service at the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Diocese of Zaria

The Daily Trust said that Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has harped on the unity of the nation as Christians celebrate Christmas.

This Day said the federal government has provided N2.5 billion counterpart loan facility and lease-for-free mining equipment to support artisanal miners.

The Guardian said succour appears underway for the sacked Tally Clerks and On-board ship Gangway Security of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), as the management has commenced payment of their severance packages.

The Punch reported that former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), has explained the reason behind his decision to stop attending court sessions during his prolonged illegal detention.