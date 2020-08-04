Nigerian press focuses on plan by Shoprite Holdings to open retail outlets to investors, others

The plan of Shoprite Holdings Limited to open up its retail supermarkets in Nigeria to potential investors and the sack of 70 pilots by Air Peace due to the effects of Covid-19 are the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.



The Punch reports that experts have reacted to the plan of Shoprite Holdings Limited to open up its retail supermarkets in Nigeria to potential investors.

They said the decision of the company was an indication of the difficult business environment in Nigeria and could discourage potential foreign investors.

The company, in its Operational and Voluntary Trading Update published on Monday, said the move might lead to the sale of majority or all its stake in the country.

Shoprite said the Nigerian unit might later be classified as “a discontinued operation” when it reports its results for the year.

The newspaper also says that Nigerian carrier, Air Peace has sacked about 70 pilots and implemented pay cuts ranging from one percent to 40 percent in a bid confirmed the termination of some of its pilots contracts across its fleet.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, the management of the airline linked the disengagement of the pilots contract to the devastating impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the company did not mention the number of pilots that were disengaged, sources said that over 70 persons may have been involved.

The company said, “The Management of Air Peace wishes to state that it has taken a very painful, but rightful decision, in the circumstances the airline has found itself as a result of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations and financial health to terminate the employment of some of its pilots.”

The Sun reports that Airtel Africa Plc and Mukuru, one of Africa’s largest remittance organisations, have announced a partnership that will enable Mukuru customers send cross-border transfers directly to Airtel Money customer wallets in 12 African countries.

The partnership is expected to benefit customers making intra-Africa payments from Southern Africa where Mukuru has a leading presence.

Customers also will no longer go to an agent to receive cross-border payments. Once Airtel Money customers receive the funds, they can be used to pay utility bills, goods and services, transferred to family or can be cashed out at any of Airtel Africa’s exclusive branches, kiosks and agents.

Raghunath Mandava, CEO, Airtel Africa, commenting on the deal, said: “This partnership empowers those without a bank account to be included in the formal financial ecosystem and to move money conveniently, seamlessly and securely. At a time when intra-Africa cross-border payments are of strategic importance, we are pleased to be working together on cross-country mobile money transfers, while also supporting local economies.”

ThisDay says that Nigeria’s former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Olusegun Aganga, has called for an integrated national long and medium-term plan to stimulate economic activities.

According to him, what the country requires is a plan that would be implemented overtime. Aganga, said this in a speech titled: “The Sovereign Wealth Fund and the Urgency for Economic Diversification,” he delivered at the EY Alumni event organised recently.

He said the norm was to have a 20-25- year plan that is reviewed every five years. He pointed out that Singapore’s economy was transformed over a 30-year period, adding that the auto policy in South Africa was first developed in 1960 and the same plan has been developed and reviewed every five years.

“What is more important is to have in place an effective monitoring and evaluation process to periodically review this framework. The Economic Recovery and Growth Plan is a good start.

“We need to build a strong industrial and services sector based on areas of competitive and comparative advantage. “The plan to do this is already there. It is called the Nigeria Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP), and was launched in 2014,” he explained.

Tomori, who is also a consultant with the WHO, said there were tremendous benefits to be gained by Nigeria’s participation, but added that the Ministerial Committee on COVID-19 Response was in full support of such participation and had recommended an action plan to that effect.

In the same vein, a former researcher at the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) Abuja, Dr. Simon Agwale, said that there were about 15 clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa and that it was time for Nigeria to build its clinical trial capacity so that the country could participate in important studies .