Nigerian press focuses on plan to amend electoral Act, meeting of northern traditional rulers

The plan to amend the electoral Act ahead of 2023 general elections and the meeting of northern traditional rulers are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Tuesday.The Nation said all is set for the much-anticipated review of the nation’s electoral laws ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege as well as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Justice Minister Abubakar Malami are to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s quest for the Electoral Reform.

The Daily Trust said that Northern Traditional Rulers Forum held its 6th Assembly in Kaduna to discuss what they described as the numerous challenges facing not only the northern region, but the country at large.

ThisDay screamed that workers in the electricity industry are set to go on a strike, which would disrupt electricity supply nationwide, following the expiration of their 21-day ultimatum to the federal government.

The workers had given the 21-day ultimatum for the government and managements of other players in the electricity sector to address their grievances over non-payment of salary arrears, remittance of pension deductions and retrenchment of staff or else they would plunge the nation into darkness.

The Guardian said that as a mark of its disapproval of alleged excesses of the Department of State Services (DSS), a coalition of civil society groups yesterday gave President Muhammadu Buhari a 14-day ultimatum to release Omoleye Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters.

ChannelsTV said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to attend a forum designed to set “an agenda for sustainable peace and development in Africa” holding in Aswan, Egypt.

The Punch reported that the Federal Government owes contractors working on federal road projects the sum of N306 billion.

The Sun said that the Federal Government has initiated moves to secure a US$500 million African Development Bank (AfDB) fund for technology innovation.