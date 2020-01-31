Nigerian press focuses on plan to expand Visa, probe of $396m refinery repair funds

The plan by the Nigeria Immigration Service to expand visa category and the Senate probe
of $396 million disbursed for maintenance of refineries are some of the trending stories in the
Nigerian press on Friday.ThisDay reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is set to expand the categories of
visas issued to foreign citizens intending to visit Nigeria from six to 79 classes under the
2020 Visa Policy to be approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
It also clarified that the Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) policy does not mean that foreigners will enter
Nigeria without visa, saying that VoA is actually not a type of visa, but a process that qualifies
a foreign citizen on a short visit to have his visa processed at the airport.
The Nation newspaper said that the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources has received
the mandate of the Red Chamber to investigate the disbursement of over $396 million by
the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the Turn Around Maintenance
(TAM) of the four refineries between 2013 and 2015.
The Daily Trust said that President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with
former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja who arrived around
1:45 pm, left at 2:01pm after a 15-minute discussion with President Buhari.
The Punch reported that President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the National
Security Council met 24 hours after Senators and members of the House of Representatives
called for the sack of service chiefs.
The Leadership newspaper said that former Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of
Justice and two others standing trial over alleged fraud in the $1.2 billion Malabu Oil deal
have been granted bail by Justice Abubukar Idris Kutigi of the High Court of Justice of the
Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gwagwalada.
The Sun also reported that weapons that have been used in intercommunal violence that
has killed thousands of people in northern Nigeria had been trafficked from Ivory Coast,
Libya and Turkey.