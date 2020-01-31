Nigerian press focuses on plan to expand Visa, probe of $396m refinery repair funds

Published on 31.01.2020 at 11h21 by APA News

The plan by the Nigeria Immigration Service to expand visa category and the Senate probe

of $396 million disbursed for maintenance of refineries are some of the trending stories in the

Nigerian press on Friday.ThisDay reported that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) is set to expand the categories of

visas issued to foreign citizens intending to visit Nigeria from six to 79 classes under the

2020 Visa Policy to be approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also clarified that the Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) policy does not mean that foreigners will enter

Nigeria without visa, saying that VoA is actually not a type of visa, but a process that qualifies

a foreign citizen on a short visit to have his visa processed at the airport.

The Nation newspaper said that the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources has received

the mandate of the Red Chamber to investigate the disbursement of over $396 million by

the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the Turn Around Maintenance

(TAM) of the four refineries between 2013 and 2015.

The Daily Trust said that President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with

former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa, Abuja who arrived around

1:45 pm, left at 2:01pm after a 15-minute discussion with President Buhari.

The Punch reported that President Muhammadu Buhari and other members of the National

Security Council met 24 hours after Senators and members of the House of Representatives

called for the sack of service chiefs.

The Leadership newspaper said that former Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of

Justice and two others standing trial over alleged fraud in the $1.2 billion Malabu Oil deal

have been granted bail by Justice Abubukar Idris Kutigi of the High Court of Justice of the

Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gwagwalada.

The Sun also reported that weapons that have been used in intercommunal violence that

has killed thousands of people in northern Nigeria had been trafficked from Ivory Coast,

Libya and Turkey.