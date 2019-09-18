Nigerian press focuses on plan to recover $16.3bn debt, evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa

The move to recover $16.3 billion from debtors and the continuing evacuation of Nigerians fleeing xenophobic attacks in South Africa are trending in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian and many other newspapers and online publications reported that the Federal Government has begun a move to recover over $16.3 billion (N5 trillion) outstanding debts owed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

ThisDay and many others said that South African authorities have granted landing permit to Air Peace Flight B777 to enable it to evacuate 320 Nigerians escaping from xenophobia in that country.

The Punch also reported that no fewer than 817 Nigerians are yet to be evacuated from South Africa as of Tuesday after last week evacuation of 187 Nigerians from South Africa.

Channels TV said that President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) as currently constituted with Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla as Chairman.

The Daily Trust said that the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council has asked Nigerians to appeal to the Federal Government to implement the new minimum wage to avoid an imminent industrial crisis.

It also reported that the Nigerian Army has commenced the trial of the former General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division, Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, over N400 million allegedly stolen by some soldiers under his command.

The Nation reported that the neglect of many years started it all, rendering more 10.5 million children out of school in Nigeria.

The Sun said there is an intense power tussle for the Presidency in 2023 as hawks in the North have begun plans to ensure power remains in the region.