Nigerian press focuses on planned release of N2.3tn, CBN’s development finance activities

The directive by Nigerian President for the timely release of the proposed N2.3 trillion for the implementation of economic sustainability plan and the defense of the central bank’s aggressive development finance activities since the outbreak of COVID-19 are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.ThisDay reports that President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he had directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to ensure a timely release of the proposed N2.3 trillion for the implementation of economic sustainability plan (ESP) as well as funds for capital projects.

The president, at the end of a two-day “First-Year Ministerial Retreat,” in Abuja, said he had done his best for the country within the available limited resources and urged the elite to judge his administration with fairness.

He also said his administration has made progress in all fronts and charged his cabinet members to be alive to their responsibilities.

He demanded optimum performance from them so his administration could make Nigeria better for the people.

President Buhari, who said his government had recorded some achievements, urged ministers and heads of agencies to “go on the offensive” to defend them.

The newspaper says that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday insisted that its aggressive development finance activities since the outbreak of COVID-19 were aimed at stabilising the economy as well as to support the efforts of the federal government to stimulate economic activities.

The CBN stated this in a statement titled: “Re: Matters of Urgent Attention,” signed by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, which was a direct response to an earlier statement by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) which criticised some of its policies, especially on foreign exchange management.

The apex bank explained that the impact of COVID-19 on countries across the world resulted in a significant downturn in the global economy. Consequently, countries including Nigeria were forced to impose lockdown measures in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

This, it explained, resulted in depressed economic activity in the first half of the year.

The Vanguard reports that Expression Now Human Rights Initiative has filed a suit against the Nigerian Government before the ECOWAS Court over the provisions and enforcement of hate speech in the Nigerian Broadcasting Code 6th Edition and its amendments.

The suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/, was filed through the Non-Governmental Organisation’s counsel, Solomon Okedara.

Okedara in the suit, argued that “while the focus of many Nigerians is on the N5 million fine, which the NBC Code (6th Edition) imposes in its Amendments, the Code even imposes other far-reaching penalties.

The counsel contended that while the N5 million fine is “disproportionate and unjustifiable, penalties like ‘suspension of broadcast services, suspension of license, shut down/seal up of transmitter’ are excessive and disproportionate and can have a far more damaging effect on free speech”.

The Punch reports that the Economic Community of West African States has postponed the planned launch of its single currency, the Eco.

The body agreed to maintain a gradual approach for the launching of the currency. ECOWAS explained that a new date for the launch would be announced later.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 57th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on Tuesday. The body said the postponement was in order to consolidate its achievements. Consequently, a new road map for the single currency programme would be developed.

The communique read, “Member states are to be exempted from compliance with the convergence criteria in 2020, while also developing a new macroeconomic convergence and stability pact among the ECOWAS member states.”

The Sun says that the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN) comprising of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) the Nigerian Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (NASME), and the Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), has called on President Buhari’s to justify the necessity for this tariff increase at a time when the economy was facing a potentially deep recession and Nigerians are facing increasing hardships, with unemployment rising to over 27 per cent as many factories are threatened with total closure.

They noted that the subsidy situation was simply unsustainable and that if allowed to continue, will suffocate the electricity industry as the government no longer has the financial capacity to sustain the increasing subsidy level at a time finance capital investment necessary to extend electricity supply to the over 90 million Nigerians who lack access to the facility.

The Chairman of the OPSN, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu; who stated this when she and her team visited the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, recently in Abuja, said that it was therefore necessary to create conditions that will attract private investment in the industry for which cost reflective tariff was inevitable.

The Nation reports that barely 24 hours after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) resumed dollar sales to Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, the naira on Tuesday lost N6.

It slumped from N435 recorded on Monday at the parallel market in Lagos to exchange at N441 to the dollar.

The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N585 and N515. At the BDC window, the naira was sold at N386 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N585 and N515.

Trading at the investor’s window saw the naira closing at N386.21 to a dollar as investors traded a total of 45.22 million dollars. The naira, however, closed at N379 to a dollar at the official CBN window.





