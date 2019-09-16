Nigerian press focuses on planned VAT increase, evacuation of more Nigerians from South Africa

The expected increase in revenue from the increase in VAT and the plan to evacuate more Nigerians from South Africa are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Guardian reported that when the Value Added Tax (VAT) recently increased to 7.2 percent is implemented, it is expected to generate not less than $6.5 billion (N2 trillion) into the government coffers in 2020.

The Punch reported that the no fewer than 319 Nigerians will be evacuated from South Africa on Tuesday in addition to the 187 that were repatriated last Wednesday.

The Sun said that Nigerian universities are to enjoy reliable and uninterrupted power supply throughout their academic calendar-year.

The Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, said that the Federal Government took the decision to boost power supply to universities and other research institutions given the sensitive duty they performed in the country.

Channels Television reported that Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Professor Tijjani Muhammad-Bande is set to take office as the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

ThisDay said Nigeria is losing $600 million annually to illegal and unreported fishing by foreign vessels as a result of lack of equipment such as Automatic Identification System (AIS) and Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) and adequate manpower to police the country’s vast coastline.

The Daily Trust reported that the Federal Government is left with the option of negotiating with Process and Industrial Developments Ltd over the 20-year Gas Supply Processing Agreement entered into in 2010 for which a United Kingdom court recently ordered the company to seize $9.6 billion in Nigerian assets.

The Nation said that South Africa has finally decided to reach out to Nigeria and other countries worse-hit by xenophobic attacks in its territory.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has despatched his envoy to Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain his country’s commitment to “Pan African unity and solidarity”.