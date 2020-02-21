Nigerian press focuses on plea for reversal of America’s visa restriction, poor electricity

The immigrant visa ban imposed on Nigeria by the United States and the issue of poor electricity distribution in the country dominate the headlines of Nigerian press on Friday.The Daily Trust newspaper reported that Nigeria says that it has met the demands of the United States of America for it to reverse the visa restrictions slammed on it.

The country’s Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola told the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and her team, who called on him, that Nigeria has met the conditions set by the U.S.

The Nation newspaper quoted the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, as saying that Power Distribution Companies (DisCos) are to blame for poor electricity supply.

The Punch said that the Chinese government has reported that 29 foreign citizens in China were infected with Coronavirus with two of them dead and nine quarantined.

China added that 18 persons had recovered and discharged from the hospital, noting that there was no Nigerian among the 29 foreigners infected.

Channels Television reported that a bill seeking the establishment of an agency for repentant members of the Boko Haram terrorists group has been introduced in the Senate.

The bill aims to create a national agency that would see to the rehabilitation, de-radicalisation and integration of repentant insurgents in the country.

The Leadership said that the Senate has linked killings, kidnappings, banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country to the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The Sun reported that the Akwa Ibom State government has shut down a secondary school in Uyo metropolis over a cult war that resulted in critical injuries to a divisional police officer in one of the divisions in Uyo, as well as many teachers and students.

The Guardian said that the mother of the abducted Nigerian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu on Thursday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London.

Rebecca Sharibu is in London to mark the second anniversary of her daughter’s abduction by a faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group.