Nigerian press focuses on presidential directive on communal conflicts in two states

The directive by President Buhari for quick intervention in communal crisis in Adamawa, Taraba states dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.The Vanguard newspaper reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has directed a quick intervention and response to the affected communities in the recent communal conflicts in Adamawa and Taraba States.

According to the report, the quick intervention response delegation, led by Air Commodore Akube Iyawu, Director Search and Rescue of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), arrived in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Monday.

The Punch newspaper said that investigations by its correspondents have revealed that public hospitals in Nigeria are battling with obsolete equipment in some hospitals while some medical facilities have none.

The report noted patients with cancer and terminal ailments are being subjected to needless wait before treatment could get to them.

The report quoted the President of the NMA, Dr. Francis Faduyile, as saying that in an interview that Nigeria’s public hospitals had just eight radiotherapy centres, where cancer treatment could be done, but only four of them were functioning as of Monday (yesterday).

The Leadership newspaper said that President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday joined other world leaders to condemn the deadly terrorist attack in Sri Lanka, where 207 people were confirmed dead and 450 others injured.

The explosions were targeted at churches and hotels as Christians marked Easter Sunday.

The Nation newspaper said that going by the record of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has disbursed N1.92 trillion to the three tiers of government in the first quarter of this year.

The NBS figures are allocations by the FAAC for the months preceding when they were shared. For instance, allocation by FAAC for the December 2018 was shared in January, 2019 and so for the other two months of February and March.

The newspaper also said that the Nigerian Air Force has taken delivery of two Agusta 109 power attack helicopters to boost the fight against insurgency, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar announced yesterday.

It added that the helicopters are currently being assembled and would be inducted during the forthcoming 55th anniversary of the Air Force.

The Guardian reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) have expressed the need to foster mixed population flows in West Africa to ensure the protection of refugees, asylum seekers and other persons with specific needs.

The imperative for a conducive environment “to encourage youth to engage in meaningful activities that will provide self-employment” was stressed by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne, who represented the commission’s President during a two-day retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to her, this calls “for the development of relevant regional and country specific legal frameworks, high-level advocacy and sensitisation for the implementation of existing protection structures and the improvement of the general protection environment in the ECOWAS space.”