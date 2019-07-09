Nigerian press focuses on presidential election tribunal, Nigeria’s support to Libya

The presentation of witnesses at the presidential election petition tribunal and Nigeria’s pledge of support effort at stabilizing Libya are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian media on Tuesday.The Punch reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the February 23, 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have presented their first set of six witnesses at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in their bid to prove their petition challenging the outcome of the polls.

The Guardian said that President Muhammadu Buhari objected to the admission of his Form CF001, which contained his personal data submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the February 23 presidential election.

His objection was announced at the resumed hearing of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Sun said President Buhari has pledged Nigeria’s continued support for Libya’s quest to regain political and security stability. He gave the assurances at a bilateral meeting on the margins of the African Union Summit in Niamey, Niger Republic, with the Head of Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al-Sarraj.

ChannelsTV reported that Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari has taken over from Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru as the 19th Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Nation said that with a promise to reactivate all four refineries before the expiration of President Buhari’s administration in 2023, Mele Kyari took the baton from Dr. Makanti Baru as the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

ThisDay said the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, reported that he has initiated a programme to boost poultry production in the country through the involvement universities, which will be part of the pilot team to run a university-based Poultry Revival Programme.

The Daily Trust said local poultry farmers are facing stiff competition posed by the sudden entrance of a multinational agro-giant into production of eggs and chicken, investigations by Daily Trust have shown.

The Poultry farmers, especially in the North, said they are threatened by the alleged entrance of Olam’s poultry feed mills and hatchery farms in Kaduna into the production of eggs and chicken.