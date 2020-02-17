Nigerian press focuses on public hearing on security outfit, rejection of ransom by Boko Haram

The planned public hearing on the South West regional security outfit named Amoketun and the rejection of ransom by Boko Haran on abducted Christian girl are among the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Nation said that the Houses of Assembly in the six Southwestern states will on Monday simultaneously conduct public hearings on the Operation Amotekun Bill.

The Speakers in the six Houses of Assembly made the next line of action on the Operation Amotekun known at a meeting in Ibadan at the weekend.

The Daily Trust’s headline focused on the fact the Boko Haram terrorist group rejected the ransom offered by the Federal Government to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl abducted along other school girls.

This Day said an alleged plan to stage public protests tomorrow on the state of insecurity in the country has drawn a swift condemnation from the Presidency.

The protest is also directed at the continued retention of service chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Punch said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday ruled out any fresh governorship election in Bayelsa State as requested by the All Progressives Congress.

Channels Television reported that President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent visit to Borno state shows that he is still ‘very popular and accepted’, adding that residents appreciated what he has done in tackling insurgency in the North-East of the country.

The Leadership said fresh facts from across the states of the federation have shown that the education sector is still underfunded by most state governors.

The Sun reported that Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to ensure Igbo language and culture does not go into extinction in spite of the negligence of the language by many Igbo people.

The Guardian said the pace of debt accumulation by the continent’s economies, with particular reference to the sub-Saharan Africa, where Nigeria assumes the biggest economy, rose by 40 percent.