Nigerian press focuses on relaxation of lockdown, declaration of curfew

The national broadcast of President Muhammadu Buhari in which he relaxed the lockdown and declared curfew with effect from May 5 are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.The immediate lockdown of Kano, which has started recording high cases of coronavirus, also attracted media attention.

This Day and many other newspapers reported that President Buhari has made a choice between the devil and the deep blue sea, relaxing from Monday the lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun States.

The Nation said Kano State where COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming rate has been put under immediate total lockdown for two weeks.

In the last two weeks, the state’s virus infection cases rose to 77 as at Sunday. Besides, there have been many deaths from “strange ailment” amid fears that they might not be unconnected with coronavirus

The Daily Trust said President Buhari has agreed with the suggestion of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), which recommended that people should be allowed to go about their normal businesses within their states during the day while observing the protocol of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Channels Television said Nigeria on Monday recorded 64 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1337, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Leadership said Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has directed the state Ministry of Health to carry out verbal autopsy of those who lost their lives to various strange ailments over the weekend.

The Punch said the Central Bank of Nigeria has lifted suspension on cheque clearing by the Deposit Money Banks.

The Sun reported that fire burnt Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station on Yaya Abato Street in Ogba, Lagos State.

The fire, which burnt a petroleum tanker and over 10 vehicles, also affected one-storey building housing Maranada Stores, Springboard Kiddies Collections and Potent Medicals.

The Guardian said the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has raised the alarm on Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ recruitment drive in the Lake Chad region to replace its lost fighters.