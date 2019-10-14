Nigerian press focuses on repair of Lagos roads, disagreement over minimum wage

The commencement of work on Lagos roads and the disagreement over the lingering national minimum wage are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Monday.The Nation reported that work would start on Monday on the deplorable city roads in Lagos State as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday declared an emergency on the situation.

The governor gave the directive for the commencement of repairs to construction companies. It followed his promise last week to start fixing the roads immediately after the rains

The Punch said that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum on Sunday strongly disagreed over specific salary adjustments being sought by workers on the new National Minimum Wage.

The NLC, in a letter to its state councils, said there was no going back on its demand for the consequential adjustment of salaries as a result of the new minimum.

The Guardian reported that the Northern Governors Forum (NGF), elders and community leaders have perfected plans to ensure peaceful coexistence between the Jukun and Tiv communities of Taraba State before the end of the month.

The Sun said that the Tiga Hydropower Station, initiated to address electricity problem in Kano State, is to be inaugurated by December.

Channels Television reported that the police in Kano State have rescued nine children kidnapped from the state and trafficked to Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.

ThisDay said the military is tinkering with a new war strategy to end terror attacks by insurgent groups in the North-east within three months, THISDAY’s investigation has revealed.

The Daily Trust reported that the Nigerian government, between 1999 and 2010, spent over N4.7 trillion on power, but the country remained in darkness.

Eight years later, Jonathan and Buhari administrations invested another N1.164 trillion into the sinkhole through capital releases, but homes and factories in Nigeria are yet to be provided with constant electricity supply.