Nigerian press focuses on report of secret burial of 1,000 soldiers

The report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the Nigerian army secretly buried 1,000 soldiers killed by Boko Haram attracts the attention of Nigerian press on Friday.Channels Television report stated the side of the Nigerian Army on the issue.

The report said that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) condemned the publication by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that the army has been burying scores of soldiers in secret unmarked graves in the bid to cover up the casualty figures in the ongoing war against insurgency within the North East of the country.

The army, it said, denied the reports, stating that there are no secret graveyards in the North East Theatre.

Quoting the WSJ, the Punch said the military authorities secretly buried more than 1,000 soldiers, who were killed in the battle with insurgents in a bid to create the impression that the counter-insurgency had been won.

It also quoted the Defence Headquarters as saying that that it had no graveyards where soldiers were secretly buried. It said that fallen heroes were given full military burial, according to global best practices.

The Tribune reported that the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has demanded the setting up of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the reported burial of 1000 fallen Nigerian soldiers in a secret mass grave.

He also wanted another panel of Inquiry to determine the true state of the war against terror in the country.

The Daily Trust said that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, on Thursday inaugurated four locally manufactured Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles for the Nigerian Army.

This is to aid the war against insurgency in the Northeast and Northwest zones of the country.

ThisDay reported that Amnesty is underway for bandits, who have unleashed a reign of terror on many of the seven states in the North-west.

Thousands of people have either been kidnapped or killed in the states by non-state actors, who have seized control of communities and invaded villages, farmlands.

The Guardian said President Muhammadu Buhari has closed his defence in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, seeking to upturn the declaration of Buhari as winner of the February 23, 2019 presidential election.

The Sun said the Ogoni people have declared that they would approach the Supreme Court for justice over the murder of their son and environmental activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa. He was murdered in 1995, by the military junta.

The Nation reported that the United Kingdom (UK) Secretary of State for International Development, Alok Sharma, has lauded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his role in driving the Ease of Doing Business reforms.