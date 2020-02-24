Nigerian press focuses on rift in presidency, policy on domiciliary account

The concerns over the rift in the Presidency and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s guidelines on domiciliary account are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Guardian reported that Nigerians were worried over the president’s continued silence on the allegation by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-General Babagana Monguno (rtd) that Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to the president, has illegally taken over the official responsibilities of his office.

The citizens were astonished by the startling revelation of the alleged surrogate role being played for Buhari by his Chief of Staff.

This Day said the military at the weekend dismissed the threat issued against President Muhammadu Buhari by the leader of Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau, not to visit the North-east.

The Nation newspaper said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reported that customers can deposit dollar into their domiciliary accounts, but are not allowed to transfer it to another party.

The Daily Trust said Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), former Head of State and National Chairman of ‘Nigeria Prays’, has led the group in a prayer rally for peace to reign in the northeast of the country and Nigeria at large.

Gowon said the purpose of the prayer rally was to fervently intercede for the country, most especially in these horrendous and troubling northeast.

Channels Television reported that President Buhari has condemned the Boko Haram attack on Garkida in Adamawa State, extending his sympathy to families of the victims.

The Leadership reported that governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have charted the path to peace in the crisis-ridden ruling party.

The Sun said that following concerns about the safety of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, in Benin, the Police have beefed up security around his Okorotun residence in the Edo State capital.