Nigerian press focuses on spread of coronavirus to Presidency

The spread of the coronavirus to the Presidency and infesting some high profile staff, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari, is the trending story in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Nation newspaper screamed that COVID-19 has struck at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and in the Bauchi State Government House.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, has tested positive to the virus, while the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed also announced that he tested positive to the pandemic.

This Day said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some ministers, senior government officials, and top business executives, who recently had contact with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, have gone on self-isolation.

Channels Television said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in self-quarantine, according to his spokesman Laolu Akande.

The Daily Trust reported that medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation have arrived in Lagos. The Ethiopian Airlines Freighter landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) to deliver medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation.

The Leadership said that to cushion the effects of the coronavirus on Nigerians, the House of Representatives has introduced and passed a bill to provide stimulus for the economy.

The bill, which passed third reading yesterday, and titled: “The Emergency Economic Stimulus Bill, 2020,” was sponsored by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, and other principal officers of the lower House.

The Sun said that President Buhari has approved the appointment of new permanent secretaries to replace those from states that are due for retirement and whose vacancies had never been filled.

The Guardian said that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into unity colleges earlier scheduled for March 28, 2020.