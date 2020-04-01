Nigerian press focuses on suspension of planned hike in electricity tariff, relief for 11m Nigerians

The suspension of the planned implementation of the hike in electricity tariffs, government’s palliatives for 11 million people and the further slash in price of petrol are some of the leading stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.This Day said that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has suspended the payment of the new electricity tariffs scheduled to take off from April 1, 2020, citing poor electricity supply, wide metering gap and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sun newspaper reported a comprehensive rejig in the top echelon of the Nigerian military, saying that the army has made appointments and several deployments.

The Daily Trust said that the Federal Government has announced a further reduction in the pump price of petrol to N123.50 per litre.

The Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu, had said that the new price take effect from today, April 1, 2020.

The Nation newspaper reported that 11 million Nigerians will benefit from the Federal Government’s palliative measures to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Punch said that the Federal Government on Tuesday said that by next week, Nigeria would be testing 1,500 people for COVID-19 every day.

Channels Television said that as Nigeria continues to battle the spread of the COVID-19 disease, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has given a breakdown of the situation and announced that most of the cases in the state are not severe as they are not in need of ventilators

The Leadership reported that barely 72 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari reeled out certain measures to mitigate the impact of the lockdown of the federal capital territory of Abuja as well as Lagos and Ogun States, the federal government is set to announce more palliatives to cushion the effect of the restriction order on vulnerable Nigerians.

The Guardian said that amid rising tension from the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic and the shrinking activities across oil fields, there are indications that Nigerians may end up in darkness due to shortage of gas.