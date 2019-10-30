Nigerian press focuses on ultimatum given by oil marketers, sexual misconduct in varsities

The threat by oil marketers on the rehabilitation of depot and the embarrassing sexual misconducts in universities are some of the trending stories in Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Punch reported that members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), NNPC Depot, Mosimi branch in Ogun State have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to begin the rehabilitation of Sagamu-Mosimi NNPC Depot-Ikorodu Road.

The newspaper also said that the Nigerian Correctional Service has recaptured 25 of the 122 inmates, who escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Koton Karfe, Kogi State, after a section of the centre was overrun by flood following a downpour.

The Guardian said that the Federal Government is embarrassed by increased allegations of sexual misconduct in the country’s tertiary institutions.

According to the newspaper, Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, made the remark at the formal presentation of Sexual Harassment Policy Document by the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

ChannelsTV said that members of House of Representatives have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call off the planned operation positive identification exercise of the military.

The Nation reported that about two million jobs are to be created in the textile industry with the expected injection of massive cash to revive the comatose sector

ThisDay said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has approved the redeployment and appointment of five Major Generals and four Brigadier Generals to new formations nationwide.