Nigerian press focuses on US immigrant visa ban, controversy over service chiefs

The explanation by the United States (US) that the recent Immigrant visa ban on Nigeria is temporary and not punitive and the call for the replacement of service chiefs dominate the headlines of the Nigerian press on Wednesday.This Day reported that the United States of America has said that the recent ban on the granting of fresh residency visa to Nigerians is subject to review if certain conditions are met.

It also said that the ban was based on its concerns over the need for information sharing and not about character definition of Nigeria as was being erroneously peddled.

The Daily Trust reported that the Federal Government cannot sack the service chiefs now, according to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

The Nation said there appears to be no let-up in the insurgency being spearheaded by Boko Haram in Borno State as Boko Haram attacked Chibok, the Southern Borno town, where they abducted 276 school children from their hostel on April 14, 2014.

The Punch said that the Kogi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of another set of 12 persons in Itobe/Ajegu community in Ofu Local Government Area.

The Leadership said the Supreme Court adjourned until March 2, the hearing in an application filed by Chief Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo State, seeking a review of the January 14 judgment sacking him from the office.

Ihedioha had prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the judgment it delivered on January 14.

The Sun said militants in the Niger Delta region have threatened to resume attacks if the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect, David Lyon’s mandate is not restored.

The Guardian said that although flight services have since resumed this week, the dust raised by last week’s disruptions is yet to settle. It added that a score of passengers arrived Lagos from Accra, Ghana on Tuesday, where they had been ferried and allegedly abandoned by the British Airways since last week.