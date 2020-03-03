Nigerian press focuses on worsening security situation in Kaduna state, amendment of electoral Act

The worsening security situation, the deployment of more troops to Kaduna state and the proposal for the amendment of the electoral Act are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.This Day said the federal government has deployed security personnel in communities in Igaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State in northern Nigeria where more than 50 people were killed by gunmen on Sunday.

According to the newspaper, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Mr. Ali Janga, and top security personal are said to be on their way to the affected communities. It added that the Kaduna state governor has declared that his administration will not negotiate with or grant amnesty to bandits.

The Nation said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is proposing 34 amendments to the Electoral Act. Its Director of Legal Services, Oluwatoyin Babalola, noted that there are certain shortcomings in the electoral legal framework that should be addressed through legislation.

The Daily Trust reported that the National Christian Elders Forum says it is aware that the insecurity in Nigeria has its root in foreign nations, stressing that the international community’s intervention will be required to resolve it.

The Punch said the Super Eagles are planning to boycott this month’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone, following unpaid match bonuses.

The Leadership reported that reprieve came for terrified Nigerians as the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said that no new case of coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in the country.

The Sun said that employers casualising workers without respect for Nigeria’s labour law will henceforth have to face the full wrath of the laws, warned the Federal Government

The Guardian said that stakeholders have expressed worry over what they described as secrecy clouding obtaining loans and contract execution in the country amid allegations of massive corruption and blatant violation of the laws and due process.