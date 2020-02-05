Nigerian press headlines plea for fighter jets, China loans

Nigeria’s plea to U.S for the quick delivery of Super Tucano fighter jets and the request for loans from China are some of the trending stories in the press on Wednesday.The Nation reported that the federal government has appealed to the United States to speed up the delivery of the acquired A-29 Super Tucanos aircraft for efficient military operations in the country.

The newspaper said that multilateral lending institutions including the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) are no longer willing to grant credit facilities to Nigeria and the federal government has decided to approach China for the bulk of the external loans.

The Daily Trust said that almost six years after a sizeable number of the famous Chibok schoolgirls abducted from a school in Borno State have been sighted at the Sambisa forest.

Punch said that Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency has warned state and local governments in the country against the consequences of lack of preparation for possible incidents of flooding during this year’s rainy season.

Channels Television said President Muhammadu Buhari has officially presented to the public the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020.

Leadership said Nigeria has recorded another major breakthrough in its efforts to recover stolen assets as the federal government signed a tripartite Asset Recovery Agreement with the United States and the government of Jersey.

The Sun reported that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama’s expressed optimism that the United States might lift the visa ban on Nigeria in a month’s time.

Guardian reported that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed retired Nigerian professional footballer, former Super Eagles player and Assistant Coach, Daniel Amokachi, as the country’s Football Ambassador.