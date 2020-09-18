Nigerian press highlights establishment of vaccine company by government, others

The establishment of a vaccine company by the Nigerian government that will manufacture vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19 in the country and the signing into law of the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020 by the Nigerian President are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Friday.ThisDay reports that the Nigerian government yesterday said it has established a vaccine company that will help in the procurement and possibly manufacturing of vaccines for the treatment of COVID-19 in the country.

Making the disclosure yesterday while speaking at a media briefing by Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said Nigeria was ready to grab the opportunity to collaborate with any country that shows genuine promise of developing reliable vaccine for COVID-19.

He said: “We are in conversation with Russia, and our strategy is to look at countries that have vaccines that proved to be reliable, and then seek ways of collaborating with them, obtain vaccines from them or manufacture them under licence where possible.

“The federal government has a vaccine company that is just beginning to work on projects known as Bio-vaccine Company Limited, which it has a share in.”

The minister disclosed that the company is being positioned to serve as a vehicle for further engagement with countries and other entities in sourcing vaccine for the treatment of COVID-19.

The newspaper says that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Nigeria Police Bill, 2020.

The president, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, communicated his assent to the bill to the National Assembly, through a memo to the Clerk of the National Assembly, dated September 16, 2020,

According to the statement, the new Act repeals the Police Act Cap. P19. Laws of the Federation, 2004.

It also provides for a more effective and well organised Police Force, driven by principles of transparency and accountability in its operations and management of its resources.

The statement added: “Among others, the Act establishes an appropriate funding framework for the Police in line with what is obtainable in other federal government key institutions, enhances professionalism in the Force through increased training opportunities, and creates an enduring cooperation and partnership between the Police Force and communities in maintaining peace and combating crimes nationwide.”

The Guardian reports that the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has given the police N30 million being bounty for information that led to the arrest of the notorious kidnapper known as Bobosky.

Wike, while presenting the cheque to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, on behalf of the security agency and the whistleblower in Port Harcourt, said he was elated that the police and the public worked assiduously to ensure the capture of the criminal.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said his administration would leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safety of all Rivers people.

“Governor Wike will continue to stand by his words, as this is not the first time such redemption is occurring in the state. If we can recall when the governor made a promise over Don Wani, a criminal who disturbed the peace of ONELGA, all security agencies and citizenry were activated to capture him, and the pledge was also redeemed,” Danagogo recalled.

He lauded the police and the public for their belief in Wike’s promise to reward all those who would help in the move to capture Bobosky.

“I thank the police officers for the gallantry in arresting the criminal and I also thank the informants who cannot be mentioned here,” he said.

The Punch says that the Federal Government has ordered all account holders in the country’s financial institutions to register their details again.

The order was given despite the possession of the Bank Verification Number and the National Identification Number by account holders.

This new order was disclosed by the government on its Twitter account, @NigeriaGov, on Thursday. It said, “This is to notify the general public that all account holders in financial institutions (banks, insurance companies, etc) are required to obtain, complete and submit self-certification forms to their respective financial institutions.

“Persons holding accounts in different financial institutions are required to complete and submit the form to each one of the institutions.

“The forms are required by the relevant financial institutions to carry out due diligence procedures in line with the Income Tax Regulations 2019.

The Vanguard reports that in a bid to tackle the menace of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have commenced aerial surveillance of the nation’s coastal and territorial waters with a view to securing investments in the marine sector.

According to a statement signed by Head of Public Relation of the agency, Mr. Philip Kyanet, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that NIMASA was committed to ensuring the success of the Deep Blue Project with adequate cooperation from all stakeholders.

“We have received two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), and the two special mission aircrafts are expected to arrive Nigeria before the end of the year. The challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the special training for the personnel to man these air assets, but we have found a way around it. We will continue to seek your partnership to secure the Nigerian maritime domain.”

He also disclosed that 17 fast interceptor boats, 15 armoured vehicles, and two special mission vessels were some of the land and marine assets already on the ground. He said all hands must be on deck to secure the country’s maritime environment and change all negative narratives.