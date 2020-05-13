Nigerian press zooms in on appointment of President’s new Chief of Staff, others

The appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari dominates the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Nation newspaper reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Under Secretary of the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as his Chief of Staff.

Prof. Gambari, 75, is expected to assume office today as replacement for the late Mallam Abba Kyari, who served in the post since 2015 until April 17, when he died from Coronavirus complications.

It added that Gambari was Minister of External Affairs when Buhari was Military Head of State between January 1984 and August 1985,

The newspaper also said that the House of Representatives on Tuesday passed President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to raise N850 billion in new external borrowing in the 2020 Appropriation Act from the domestic capital market.

The Punch reported that after decades of exporting liquefied natural gas from the country, the Nigeria LNG Limited has said it is engaging market players to begin domestic supply of gas.

The NLNG, which is jointly owned by the Federal Government and three international oil companies, was established 1989 to harness Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources and produce LNG and natural gas liquids for export.

The newspaper also reported that the total assets under the Nigerian Contributory Pension Scheme rose to N10.5tn as of the end of February 2020.

It stated that the figures obtained from the National Pension Commission on Tuesday revealed that the funds which stood at N10.21tn as of the end of 2019 rose by over N289bn in two months. It explained the bulk of the funds totalling N7.09tn had been invested in Federal Government Bonds, while N141.06bn had been invested in state governments’ securities.

The Guardian reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday picketed three Chinese mining firms in Ogun State over alleged inhuman treatment of workers.

The NLC, in conjunction with the Nigeria Union of Mine Workers (NUMW) accused the companies of maltreating their Nigerian employees, contrary to the country’s labour law.

The affected companies are A and B, Multi Verse and Abstar, located in Obafemi Owode Local Council Area of the state.