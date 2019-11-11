Nigerian press zooms in on army promotions strengthening of naira

The promotion of some army generals and colonels and the strong value of the local currency because of the closure of the borders are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Sun newspaper and many other newspapers on Monday reported that the Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 34 Brigadiers-General to the rank of Majors-General and 47 Colonels to the rank of Brigadiers- General.

The promotion was announced by the acting director, Army public relations, Col. Sagir Musa, in Abuja.

ThisDay’s headline has it that the close of the country’s land borders to its neighbours has kept the value of the naira strong at the parallel market.

The Nation newspaper reported that President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday urged Muslims to shun violence and extremism.

Buhari said the greatest honour Muslims can do to Prophet Muhammad was to follow his shining examples of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience.

The Daily Trust said that fire-fighting equipment and facilities are in ruins in many states across the country, thereby making it nearly impossible for fire-fighters to respond to emergencies, investigation by the newspaper has revealed.

The Punch reports that there are strong indications that in the months ahead, state governments will face hard times with rising wage bills and dwindling revenues.

The Guardian reports that the Nigerian Senate has described as irreversible its decision to investigate alleged financial infractions by security outfits at the Lagos ports worth about N263 billion.

ChannelsTV said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has presided over the ground breaking of Wagon Assembly Plant in Kajola, Ogun state, which he said would employ about 5,000 Nigerians directly and indirectly.