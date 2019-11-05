Nigerian press zooms in on border re-opening, discovery of torture centre

Published on 05.11.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s conditions for the re-opening of land borders with neighbours and the discovery

of a torture centre in Ibadan are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Tuesday.Virtually all the print and electronic media, including the Punch newspaper, reported that the

Federal Government has listed five conditions for the reopening of the country’s land borders

for goods importation from neighbouring countries.

One of the conditions is the non acceptance of imported goods that were repackaged

by neigbouring countries and brought to Nigeria.

The Sun said that Oyo State Police Command has discovered a torture centre in Ibadan, the

state capital, where more than 400 inmates were held hostage in a mosque at Ojoo end

of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Many of the rescued victims were in chains and shackles at the time police operatives arrived

at the Oloore Mosque.

The Guardian said that Niger Delta indigenes under the auspices of different groups have

warned that there would be consequences unless the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs,

Godswill Akpabio, dissolves the interim committee he set up to oversee the Niger Delta

Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio, however, had declared at the weekend that “corruption” was “fighting” his efforts

to sanitise the commission.

ChannelsTV said that Nigeria is yet to settle more than $500 million in judgment debt,

quoting the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Nation said President Muhammadu Buhari currently in London on a private visit on

Monday signed the amended Deep Offshore Bill into law.

ThisDay quoted the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele,

As saying that the improved investor confidence in the Nigerian market resulted in foreign

portfolio inflows of over $55 billion between 2017 and 2019.

The Daily Trust reported that the Electrical Dealers Association in Ghana on Monday made

good the threat to lock up retail shops operated by foreigners, citing the violation of their

local legislation.

About 50 shops owned by Nigerians were shut down at the Opera Square in Central Accra.