Nigerian press zooms in on Buhari’s working visit to UK, others

President Muhammadu Buhari’s working visit to the UK where Nigeria is seeking extradition of fugitives and the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the election of four governors are some of the leading stories in the local press on Tuesday.The Nation newspaper reported that Buhari on Monday sought the cooperation of the United Kingdom (UK) to extradite Nigerian fugitives. He made the request during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

ThisDay said Buhari yesterday briefed British Prime Minister Johnson on efforts he and his team have made to develop Nigeria since 2015 when he assumed office.

The Daily Trust also reported that President Buhari says that reopening of the land borders will not happen until the final report of a committee set up on the matter is submitted and considered.

According to the Daily Trust, Buhari told President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana

during a bilateral meeting in London on the sidelines of UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020.

The Punch said the Defence Headquarters has called on the international community to uncover and block sources of funding for Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province and other terrorist groups in Nigeria.

Channels Television said the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of the governors of Plateau, Kano, Sokoto and Bauchi states.

The Leadership said the Nigerian Police force has paraded 60 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers along the Abuja/Kaduna highway in Kaduna state.

The Sun said the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reported that the recent fire explosion from a vandalised pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Lagos has claimed five lives.

The Guardian reported that the inability of the Federal Government to get credible technical partners and investors to support the proposed new national carrier may have stalled its roll-out plans, 18 months after it was unveiled in London.