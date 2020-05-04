Nigerian press zooms in on country’s debt liabilities, W/Bank grant

The Work Bank report that projects debt servicing will take up about 75 percent of Nigerian government’s revenue by 2024 and the disbursement of $120.6m to 24 states from the World Bank grant dominate the headlines of Nigerian newspapers on Monday.The Punch says that debt servicing may gulp 75% of Nigerian government revenue by 2024. A report published by the World Bank has projected that debt servicing will take up about 75 percent of Nigerian government’s revenue by 2024.

The Sun newspaper reports that the Nigerian government disbursed N43.42bn World Bank grant to 24 states to encourage fiscal discipline. It explained that the disbursement was based on the results achieved in 2018 under the performance-based grant component of the World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) Programme-for-Results, which is wholly financed with a loan of $750 million from the International Development Association (IDA), a member of the World Bank Group.

The Vanguard newspaper reported that the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu said that 27 police personnel had been attacked and assaulted by the public since the commencement of lockdown enforcement in Nigeria.

The Guardian said that Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State in northern Nigeria on Sunday in Lafia, the state capital, announced the closure of the state’s House of Assembly following the death of a lawmaker as a result of COVID-19.

Sule told newsmen that the closure would enable the state government trace all the contacts the dead lawmaker had in recent times.

This Day newspaper reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee have agreed that commercial banks should not disengage their workers as a result of the disruptions emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank, in a statement yesterday by its Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, said the decision was made at the end of a special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee held at the weekend.