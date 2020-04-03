Nigerian press zooms in on discharge of 11 COVID-19 patients, others

The successful treatment and discharge of 11 coronavirus patients and President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives on continued payment of salaries despite the lockdown were some of the main stories in the Nigerian press on Friday.The Nation led with a story on 11 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients who were discharged from a Lagos hospital on Thursday. This brings to 20 the number of patients treated and discharged in the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria.

This Day wrote that President Buhari had instructed members of the Presidential Committee on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Economy to ensure that the pandemic does not obstruct the implementation of critical infrastructure projects as well as payment of workers’ salaries.

The president gave the instruction while receiving a briefing from the committee at the State House, Abuja on Thursday.

Channels Television quoted Health Minister Dr Osagie Ehanire as saying that Nigeria now has the capacity to test 1,500 people a day for COVID-19.

Punch reported that Nigeria’s federal government had succeeded in tracing 3,550 people who came in contact with patients infected with COVID-19 in the country.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control director general, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu said the 3,550 people were being monitored for symptoms of coronavirus.

Daily Trust reported that Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha had dismissed rumours that Buhari had fired his chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Leadership said the Federal Inland Revenue Service has recorded a 10.4-percent increase in revenue collection in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

The Sun said European Union nationals from Germany, France and Holland were on Thursday evacuated from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos as the European bloc deployed two aircraft to ferry back 477 nationals from Nigeria amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Guardian reported that the declining fortunes of Nigeria’s oil and gas sector following the outbreak of the coronavirus has again brought to the fore the need to urgently reform the petroleum industry.

It said lawmakers in the National Assembly are unhappy about the failure of President Buhari to transmit a revised version of the Petroleum Industry Bill for legislative processing and passage.