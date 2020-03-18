Nigerian press zooms in on foreign trips ban, third case of COVID-19

The new measures to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, the recording of third case of COVID-19 and the dwindling oil revenue are some of the trending stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.The Nation said that in response to the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigerian Government has banned all foreign travels by all public servants.

Channels Television reported that the Federal Government has banned all government officials from embarking on foreign trips as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 disease.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, made the declaration on Tuesday after the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Task Force Team on the COVID-19.

The Leadership reported that the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has announced the 3rd case of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nigeria.

“This is a new case independent of the index case. The case is a 30-year old Nigerian female, who returned to Lagos from the United Kingdom on the 13th of March, 2020 and developed the symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation.

This Day said Nigeria and other developing countries that rely heavily on oil revenue are set to witness a decline as their income from oil and gas is projected to fall by between 50 percent and 85 percent in 2020, reaching the lowest levels in more than two decades.

The Daily Trust said patients at the Abuja district hospitals have lamented that the strike by the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory, is affecting them.

The Punch said that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday lifted its suspension on the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Lawan Shuaibu and the National Vice-Chairman (North-West), Inuwa Abdulkadir.

This decision formed part of the decisions reached at the NWC meeting at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.

The Sun said the Supreme Court has reserved its ruling on the application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the review of its judgment which nullified the party’s victories in the 2019 Zamfara State election.

The APC through its counsel, Chief Robert Clarke, argued that the Supreme Court acted without jurisdiction in a pre-election matter when it voided all the lawful votes that accrued to the party.

The Guardian said the Senate is considering options to cushion the impact of the nation’s dwindling revenue. It might reduce the N10.594 trillion budget of 2020 and back the devaluation of the naira.