Nigerian press zooms in on lifting of interstate travel ban, IMF advisory on tax drive

The lifting of the ban on interstate travels on Wednesday, July 1, and the advice from the International Monetary Fund on aggressive tax drive by the Nigerian government are the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.ThisDay reports that the Nigerian government has approved the lifting of the ban on interstate travels with effect from tomorrow, provided such journeys are made outside the curfew hours of 10pm- 4am.

It extended the reopening of schools nationwide in phase two of the gradual easing of the lockdown for another four weeks. But it announced that only graduating students in primary six, Junior Secondary School three (JSS 3) and Senior Secondary School three (SSS 3) will resume.

The government also approved domestic flights’ resumption as soon as practicable and noted the rising wave of COVID-19 infections and that churches, mosques, open bars, night clubs, spars and gyms would remain closed while the 10 pm to 4 am curfew was retained.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Chairman of the task force, Mr. Boss Mustapha, explained that the reopening of schools was meant to allow students in graduating classes to resume preparation for the examinations.

The newspaper also said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Nigeria to slow down on its aggressive tax drive due to the impact of the COVID-19 on businesses and households.

The fund, however, said that the Nigerian government to continue to push for policies that are supportive of its citizens, It, however, commended the monetary policies initiatives that have been introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to cushion the impact of the pandemic on the people.

The Director of the IMF’s African Department, Mr. Abebe Selassie, said this yesterday during a media briefing on the latest Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa, held in Washington.

The Punch says that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) targets to complete the $2.59bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project in 24 months.

The corporation said the construction phase of the 40-inch by 614km pipeline project, which is being inaugurated virtually today by the President Muhammed Buhari, would boost domestic gas utilisation.

The corporation’s Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr. Kennie Obateru, said the project was a section of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline with capacity to transport about 2.2 billion cubic feet of gas per day.

The newspaper also reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria has said it is stimulating local production in the agriculture business to enhance growth and boost employment in the country.

Some of the apex bank’s agribusiness initiatives are the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund, Agricultural Credit Support Scheme, the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme, and the Real Sector Support Facility, according to a statement.

The Director, Development Finance Department, CBN, Yila Yusuf, said the bank’s funding of the Anchor Borrowers Programme for the 2020 season was the highest since the inception of the programme in 2015.

“Over 1.1 million farmers cultivating over one million farmlands were expected to benefit from the loans that will help to produce a collective output of 8.3 million metric tons,” he said.

The Nation newspaper says that the Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu said the agency would implement flight spacing at all its airports in order to ensure total safety once the airspace is reopened for flight services.

This disclosed that about 85 to 90 percent of the agency’s staff had been trained by World Health Organisation (WHO) on operational and response time on COVID-19 pandemic, including 100 percent of its staff at Owerri Airport.

Speaking with the newspaper’s correspondent in Lagos over the weekend, Yadudu declared the flight spacing was not to disrupt any of the airline’s schedules, but to ensure total safety of passengers, airline staff and others within the airport environment.

According to him, FAAN has informed the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) of its plan, which he said, would restrict multiple departures of flights from the same terminal at the same time.

The Guardian reports that the coronavirus pandemic is “not even close to being over”, the WHO warned on Monday, as the global death toll passed half a million and cases surged in Latin America and the United States.

In another grim milestone, the number of infections recorded worldwide topped 10 million, while some authorities reimposed lockdown measures that have crippled the economies worldwide.

“We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.