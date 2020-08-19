Nigerian press zooms in on NLC caution against silencing opposition voices, others

The caution by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on President Muhammadu Buhari against harassing those who speak out on the insecurity pervading the country and the condemnation of the military putsch in Mali by ECOWAS are some of the leading stories in Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday.The Guardian reports that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against harassing those who speak out on the insecurity pervading the country.

The President of the NLC, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, who spoke on the killing and banditry ravaging the North East, and the Boko Haram insurgency in Abuja yesterday, alleged plot by some faceless groups to politicise, discredit, discourage and demobilise credible, progressive, and patriotic people, who speak out courageously on the rising insecurity across the country.

Wabba particularly flayed what he described as coordinated attacks on Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, and other eminent Nigerians for airing their displeasure with insecurity in the country.

“They are the hired gongs and masked town criers, whose penchant is to play the Ostrich on behalf of their sponsors while Rome burns.

“Even the blind knows that the resurgence of insecurity in the country has taken very extreme dimensions. As we noted in our recent press statement on insecurity in Nigeria, many communities in the North East and North West zones have been deserted for a long time owing to the prevailing insecurity.

The newspaper says that its investigation revealed that three in every 10 transactions failed during the last Eid-El Kabir celebration, as failed PoS transactions were put at 23 percent, according to the live transaction updates from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The updates, for instance, showed that about 309,016 attempts to make payments on PoS terminals were not successful. This, according to analysts, was a very significant fraction of the 1.349 million transactions as of 3.16pm of the first day of the celebration.

According to the data, the issuer banks contributed the most to failure of transactions as 68,697 of the failed attempts were attributed to errors on their platforms. This was closely followed by errors emanating from the customers, which accounted for 37,034 of failed payments.

Confirming the ATM dispensing challenge, Divisional Chief Executive Officer, Interswtich, Akeem Lawal, said dispensing error is highest in Nigeria than any other part of the world.

The Vanguard reports that ECOWAS on Tuesday condemned a military putsch in Mali and pledged a range of retaliatory actions, including financial sanctions.

The report stated that rebel soldiers arrested Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse on Tuesday afternoon following weeks of political tension in the country.

The dramatic move, according to the report, followed the seizure of an army base near the capital Bamako that morning.

In a statement, the Economic Community for West African States said that its members would close land and air borders to Mali and pledged to demand sanctions against “all the putschists and their partners and collaborators”.

The Punch reports that with many oil and gas companies struggling to stay afloat amid the current market situation, exploration activity in Nigeria has suffered a decline as the number of active rigs fell by 33.33 percent in July.

Data obtained from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed that Nigeria’s rig count fell to six in July from nine in June.

The rig count, which stood at 21 in March, fell to 16 in April and eight in May. The rig count is largely a reflection of the level of exploration, development and production activities occurring in the oil and gas sector.

The global oil benchmark, Brent crude, plunged to as low as $15.98 per barrel in April, its lowest since June 1999. It traded around $45 per barrel on Monday. Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited said on Monday that oil price volatility would continue in the coming weeks due to supply and demand concerns.

The newspaper says that a total of 3,800 power and distribution transformers are to be installed across the country based on the deal between the Federal Government with the German Government and Siemens AG.

The Office of the Minister of Power disclosed this in series of tweets on Tuesday, which were further affirmed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, via his official Twitter handle.

The OMP explained that the 3,800 power and distribution transformers would come under the first phase of the Presidential Power Initiative deal with the German government and Siemens.

The Punch had reported that the Federal Executive Council approved the payment of €15.21m (N6,940,081,465.20) offshore and N1.708bn onshore as part of Nigeria’s counterpart funding for the power deal with Siemens AG.

The Nation reports that the regal presence of the ‘bullet’ locomotive and its brand new coaches was enough to arrest passers-by. Many could not believe it was possible.

They stood rooted to a spot, at Tejuosho, in Mainland Lagos, admiring the train which later took off to Ibadan. The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NSC), Fidet Okhiria, said they had received approval to begin commercial operation mid-September. Okhiria said the NRC would run 16 trips daily on the route. But passengers may have to get tickets at make-shift spots in the meantime, until minor stations along the route are ready.

Meeting with the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), after a five months’ suspension of work, due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, last Saturday, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, directed that the seven minor stations be completed by next month, while December deadline was given for the completion of the three mega stations at Ebute Meta, Kajola and Omi-Adio in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo states.