Nigerian press zooms in on over $3bn IMF assistance, others

The approval of $3.4 billion assistance by IMF, the request for the bank accounts of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and the call placed by Donald Trump of America to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari are the most trending stories in the Nigerian press on Wednesday.This Day reported that the Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved Nigeria’s request for $3.4 billion in emergency financial assistance under the fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to support the federal government’s efforts in addressing the severe economic impact of the COVID-19 economic shock and the drastic fall in oil prices.

The Punch said that the Federal Government has asked a court in New York, the United States of America, to compel 10 foreign banks to release to it account details of former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Patience, and the then Minister of Petroleum Resources in his administration, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The Leadership said that the United States President, Donald Trump, has called President Muhammadu Buhari, to pledge America’s support in the fight against Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The Nation reported that the 15-member medical team from China have tested negative to Coronavirus, after completing their compulsory 14-day quarantine. They will be providing technical support to Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19, and sharing experiential strategies of how their country curtailed the spread of the virus.

The Daily Trust said that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated that the “unexplained deaths” of hundreds of people in Kano State were not out of the ordinary.

Channels Television said Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 195 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,532.

The Sun reported that the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has approved the remote hearing of cases via Skype or Zoom.

The Guardian said that local airlines have been urged to shift focus to air cargo operations to enhance the chances of survival during the current restriction in passenger services and the difficult recovery that lies ahead.