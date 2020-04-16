Nigerian press zooms in on palliative beneficiaries, COVID-19 testing centres

The expansion of the categories of beneficiaries of COVID-19 palliatives and the expansion of testing centres for the virus are some of the stories trending in Nigerian newspapers on Thursday.The Daily Trust reported that the Federal Government’s decision that Nigerians with less than N5,000 in their bank accounts will be among the three categories of people to benefit from the palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Punch quoting the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said that 20 centres would be created in Lagos State for the collection of samples from people suspected to have contracted coronavirus.

This Day reported that treatment of patients suspected of contracting COVID-19 by private hospitals and other undesignated health facilities has sparked concerns about the danger to public health with many people fearing that it might undermine prevailing efforts to contain the spread of the rampaging virus.

The Nation said no fewer than 32 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lagos, Osun and Kaduna states after making full recovery.

Sixteen were discharged in Lagos, including three foreigners; nine in the FCT, six in Osun and one in Kaduna. Twenty-seven persons ended their isolation in Niger after testing negative to the virus.

Channels Television said Nigeria has received a consignment of 50 ventilators and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the United Nation’s Development Programme (UNDP).

The Leadership newspaper said the federal government has approved N200 billion for the power sector to improve gas supply to the power Generation Companies (GenCos) and boost electricity supply by the Distribution Companies (DisCos) during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown period.

The Sun newspaper reported that as Nigerians struggle to absorb the shock of an extended COVID -19 lockdown, the national leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has advocated an economic relief package in the form of emergency sustenance payments to vulnerable citizens.

The Guardian said Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries are facing an unprecedented health and economic crisis that threaten to throw the region off its stride.