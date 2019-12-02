Nigerian press zooms in on poor state refineries, new banking law

The new law requiring the presentation of tax payment as evidence of tax payments to the banks to open an account and the poor state of Nigerian refineries are some of the leading stories in the Nigerian press on Monday.The Nation reported that the evidence of tax payment will be a condition for operating a bank account from January, according to the Financial bill passed by the National Assembly.

The Bill, submitted to the lawmakers with Budget 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari, is designed to improve financial operations of the country and streamline the tax regime.

The Daily Trust said the four government owned refineries are still not functioning despite agreements signed with China and India to refurbish them.

It reported that government’s officials justify foreign trips through MoUs – Expert Plans by the Federal Government over the years to fix its ageing refineries.

ChannelsTV reported that the Defence Headquarters has denied the absorption of some deradicalised Boko Haram ex-fighters into the Nigerian military.

ThisDay said a former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande; former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; and the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka, are expected to join other members of the League of Veteran Journalists in Nigeria to celebrate 160 years of the pen profession in the country.

The Guardian said the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit, popularly called Taskforce has obtained a ‘Court Order’ authorising it to auction 108 forfeited and abandoned vehicles to interested members of the public.

The Sun reported that two of the socio-political groups at the forefront of the calls for restructuring, Afenifere and the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) have criticised Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, for labeling proponents of true federalism as insincere and unserious.

The Punch said that five months after their inauguration, many senators have yet to establish constituency offices.