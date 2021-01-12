Nigerian press zooms in on why Nigeria can’t begin production of vaccines, others

The reasons given by medical experts why Nigeria cannot manufacture vaccines now and the latest Public Health Advisory released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control that Nigeria has hit an unenviable 100,087 confirmed cases, with 1,358 deaths as of 10th of January 2021 are some of the trending stories in Nigerian newspapers on Tuesday.

The Guardian reports that many, including the leadership of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have wished that Nigeria could begin production of vaccines and stop depending wholly on imports.

Medical experts have, however, explained why the country cannot manufacture vaccines now. In fact, the situation seems to pose more questions than answers even as everyone waits eagerly for arrival of first 100,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.

What about the reported partnership Nigeria has with May & Baker, to facilitate local production? How close is the country to achieving this feat?

The Chairman, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN), Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, did not mince words when The Guardian engaged him on the matter. He said: “Overall, we are very far from vaccine production because we have not yet made the investment needed as a country.

Firstly, the facility is not available. Secondly, the partnerships with those with the technology are yet to be cultivated. Thirdly, our in-licensing/patent laws need to be worked on such that Nigeria, in collaboration with owners of a patent, can roll out products under licence when there are national emergencies.

Still a lot to accomplish in this direction but no one is working on it because of inconsistency in our policy implementation. No one will invest in something which gestation will be short-lived because someone in government made tragic pronouncements without consulting with the organised private sector as they often do.”

The Vanguard says that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night alerted that the non-adherence to public health and social measures by Nigerians was exacerbating the public health response efforts to limit the continued spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Disclosing this in its latest Public Health Advisory released last night, the Centre noted that Nigeria has hits an unenviable 100,087 confirmed cases, with 1,358 deaths as of 10th of January 2021,

It also alerted that since January 2021, Nigeria has recorded a consistent increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.

According to NCDC, the average number of daily confirmed cases recorded in the first week of January 2021, was higher than the cumulative cases recorded the last week of December 2020.

“While the public may be tired of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, the virus is taking advantage of the fatigue and complacency, instead gaining momentum and taking advantage of lapses in the adherence to the public health measures. “To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the public is reminded to wear a face mask properly, wash hands with soap and water, and physically distance from others.

This is not the time to let down our guard. The virus that causes COVID-19 never went away and is still very much with us, as evidenced by the rising cases in Nigeria and globally.”

ThisDay reports that the Nigerian government has said that it may suspend the ongoing enrolment for National Identification Number (NIN) in view of the large crowds at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices in many states.

It stated the decision is necessary to protect Nigerians from COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has also threatened to shut down the Lagos-Ibadan and the Abuja-Kaduna train services if any case of the pandemic is detected among passengers.

However, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mota-Engil Group on the construction of $1.959 billion Kano-Maradi standard gauge railway lines.

This is coming as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has suspended the ongoing screening of applicants for recruitment due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NIN registration resumed nationwide yesterday after NIMC workers suspended the strike they commenced on Thursday over poor welfare package, lack of tools and risk of exposure to COVID-19.

The Punch says that the Nigerian government on Monday announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mota-Engil Group for the construction of the $1.959bn Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail project.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, signed on behalf of the Federal Government, while the Managing Director, Mota-Engil, Antonio Gvoea, signed on behalf of the contracting firm.

However, pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, kicked against the move, saying that with so much deficit in the country’s transport infrastructure, the government was headed the wrong direction with the rail project.

The $1.96bn Kano-Maradi rail line connects Nigeria and Niger Republic. The Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, said in a statement issued in Abuja that the new railway corridor, located in Northern Nigeria and Maradi in Niger Republic would run through three states.

He outlined the states as include Kano, Jigawa and Katsina, adding that it would go through the territory Niger Republic as far as Maradi. “Other cities that will be affected by the rail line in Nigeria are Danbatta, Kazaure, Daura, Mashi, Katsina and Jibiya,” the FMT said. It added, “The 283.75km rail line, besides developing freight and passenger transport as it will be integrated with road transport, will make great contribution to the local economy.”

The Nation reports that the Federal Ministry of Aviation has announced the Consortium of A J Walters Leasing Limited and Glovesly Pro-Project Limited as the preferred bidder to establish the Aviation Leasing Company.

Also, the government selected the A J Walters Aviation Limited, EgyptAir Maintenance & Engineering (EGME) and Glovesly Pro-Project Limited as the preferred bidder to establish the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Centre.

A source in the Ministry of Aviation said the selection was sequel to the evaluation of the proposals submitted by bidders in response to the Request for Proposals for the Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) and the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre. A J Walters Leasing (AJW Leasing) is the leasing subsidiary of A J Walter Group.

The company optimises airline fleet strategies by leasing aircraft engines and spare parts. This flexible approach is particularly beneficial for small to medium sized airlines seeking to maintain competitive advantage, manage cash and strictly control operational costs for maximum profitability.

AJ Walters Leasing manages a substantial portfolio of leases and has a customer base of 22 airlines in more than 20 countries. Glovesly Pro-Project Limited is an indigenous and integrated company incorporated under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.