Nigerian prison inmates to watch World Cup matches

The inmates at the Medium Security Prisons Oji-River Centre in Enugu State in south-eastern Nigeria will watch the 2018 World Cup, following the provision of a viewing facility in the centre.The Controller, Nigeria Prison Service, Enugu State, Mr. Ndubisi Ogbodo, who made the disclosure during a facility tour of prisons in the state in Oji River on Monday,

said that it was part of recreational activities meant to fast track the reformation of the inmates.

The controller said the inmates would watch the tournament under a controlled environment manned by social welfare staff of the prisons.

“We provide the recreational facilities like televisions to enable them have access to religious and sporting programmes to keep them busy and prevent them from thinking about escape.

“We also conduct sporting competitions for inmates and other social activities as part of reformation,” local media reports quoted the Controller as saying.

Ogbodo expressed satisfaction at the state of facilities at the centre and described it as `one of the best in the country’ in terms of facilities and welfare of inmates.