Nigerian Railway confirms one person dead in rail mishap

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said that one person died when an early hour train derailed on Thursday at the Ashade railway crossing in Agege, a suburb of Lagos.Mr. Jerry Ochi, the Lagos Railway District Manager, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said that the victim died at the NRC hospital at Ebute Meta, Lagos while receiving treatment.

He disclosed that efforts were being made to restore normalcy at the scene of the incident and that the NRC officials had been working to re-rail the train and repair the track.

Ochi assured that the operation would start immediately the tracks were fixed.

“Our operations continue today because everything is under control and the vehicular traffic jam at the scene of event has been cleared,” local media reports on Friday quoted Ochi as saying.

Hundreds of passengers escaped death when a mass transit shuttle train derailed at the Ashade railway crossing on the Agege-Ikeja corridor in Lagos.